SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 544,807 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $252.47 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

