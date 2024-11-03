SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Lifted by Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 78,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 20,286 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

