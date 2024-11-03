SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Lessened by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,233,000 after buying an additional 4,527,347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,478 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,571,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,314 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 797.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,383,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 128.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,115,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,209,000 after buying an additional 1,190,546 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,697,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,184. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

