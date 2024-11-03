SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 153,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 114,596 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.92 and a 12 month high of $81.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

