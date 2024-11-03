SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) is Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 7.1% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.45 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.74.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

