SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 737,550 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,626,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,197,000 after acquiring an additional 391,333 shares during the period. Finally, Baymount Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,160,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

XBI stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.90. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $64.99 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.