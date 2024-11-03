Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 852.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,310 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.70. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

