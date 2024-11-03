Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

