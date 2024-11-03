Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,167 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.39 and a 200-day moving average of $133.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.91 and a 1-year high of $144.06.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

