Stephens Inc. AR Sells 326 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 75.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.29.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CI opened at $316.49 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.06%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

