Stevens Capital Partners Purchases 790 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.7% of Stevens Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,780,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $573.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $428.48 and a fifty-two week high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

