Stone Ridge 2050 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAE) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Stone Ridge 2050 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2050 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Stone Ridge 2050 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. Stone Ridge 2050 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $18.36.

