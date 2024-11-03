Stone Ridge 2052 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:LIAG)

Stone Ridge 2052 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2052 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:LIAG opened at $19.06 on Friday. Stone Ridge 2052 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $20.06.

