Stone Ridge 2052 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAK) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Stone Ridge 2052 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2052 Longevity Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA LFAK traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares. Stone Ridge 2052 Longevity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

