Stone Ridge 2054 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAN) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Stone Ridge 2054 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
Stone Ridge 2054 Longevity Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA LFAN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. Stone Ridge 2054 Longevity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $16.40.
