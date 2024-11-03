Stone Ridge 2054 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAN) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Stone Ridge 2054 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2054 Longevity Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LFAN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. Stone Ridge 2054 Longevity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Ridge 2054 Longevity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Ridge 2054 Longevity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.