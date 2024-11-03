Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAR) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

LFAR opened at $16.42 on Friday. Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

