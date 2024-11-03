Stone Ridge 2062 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAW) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Stone Ridge 2062 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2062 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA LIAW opened at $26.44 on Friday. Stone Ridge 2062 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $28.15.

