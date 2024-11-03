Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $394.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $383.00 to $394.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

Shares of SYK opened at $367.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker has a 1 year low of $266.93 and a 1 year high of $374.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,068 shares of company stock worth $65,151,372. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

