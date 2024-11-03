STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.72 ($3.36) and traded as low as GBX 232 ($3.01). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.02), with a volume of 11,428 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The firm has a market cap of £106.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,664.29 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 248.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 258.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. STV Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,857.14%.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

