Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Price

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $48.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 65.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

