Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Price

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.73% from the stock’s previous close.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $26.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.58. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 374.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,112,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 153.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 108,152 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,564,831.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079,803 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,734 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

