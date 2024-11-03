T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Purchased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.19% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $632.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $41.15.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

