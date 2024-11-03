T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Stock Position Increased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVGFree Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $39.86 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a market cap of $430.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

