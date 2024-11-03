Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.78 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 155.15 ($2.01). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 146.30 ($1.90), with a volume of 31,067,952 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TW. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.27) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.95) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,105.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 152.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

