The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,891,000 after purchasing an additional 421,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,640,000 after purchasing an additional 179,503 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,058,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,286 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,315,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,252,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,370,000 after purchasing an additional 454,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BK opened at $75.31 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

