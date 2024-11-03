The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,680.18.

Booking stock opened at $4,749.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,136.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,883.88. The stock has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,756.39 and a 1-year high of $4,856.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $77.94 by $5.95. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 166.06% and a net margin of 21.85%. Equities analysts expect that Booking will post 177.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 38.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Booking by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Booking by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

