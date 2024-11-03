The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Lessened by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,512 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.8% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Optas LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 220.8% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GS opened at $519.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $308.00 and a 1-year high of $540.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

