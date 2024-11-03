The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. W Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $392.59 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.79 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.51 and a 200 day moving average of $361.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $389.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

