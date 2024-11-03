The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $95.81. 7,944,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,666,039. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $81.82 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

