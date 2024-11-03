The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Cut by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 555.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after purchasing an additional 810,923 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DIS traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $95.81. 7,944,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,666,039. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $81.82 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

