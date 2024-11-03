THORChain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $113.99 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and $113.99 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $5.41 or 0.00007943 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 414,345,257 coins and its circulating supply is 261,240,181 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

