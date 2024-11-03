Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $4.84 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $4.84 or 0.00007014 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $16.51 billion and approximately $125.84 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,907.27 or 0.99942915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012345 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006268 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000744 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00055622 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,114,411,542 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,114,349,011.569467 with 2,544,032,918.767607 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.91433545 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 589 active market(s) with $158,458,823.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

