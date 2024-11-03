Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,467. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.42 and its 200-day moving average is $273.71. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $191.38 and a 12-month high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.82.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

