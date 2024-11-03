Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Lowered to $404.00 at Robert W. Baird

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $408.00 to $404.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.15.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $376.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $211.31 and a 52-week high of $406.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.83 and a 200-day moving average of $345.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,032,000 after acquiring an additional 174,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,536 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,569 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,438,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,085,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

