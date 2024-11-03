Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,960,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,513 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 2.56% of Travere Therapeutics worth $27,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,952. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $751,230. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,952. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,492. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.75% and a negative return on equity of 360.96%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

