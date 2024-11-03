TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 3rd. TrueUSD has a market cap of $493.23 million and $40.85 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001445 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,586.19 or 0.99600043 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,133.99 or 0.98943368 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,601,553 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

