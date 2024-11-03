TrueWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after acquiring an additional 578,707 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $420.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,856,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,804. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $334.41 and a 1 year high of $433.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $419.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

