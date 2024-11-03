TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:CALF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.36. 993,583 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

