TrueWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VGIT traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $58.42. 1,915,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,377. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

