TrueWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 126,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.02. 5,680,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,749,102. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

