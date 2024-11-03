TrueWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE C traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,557,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,323,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.93%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

