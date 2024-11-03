TrueWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.09. The stock had a trading volume of 863,086 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

