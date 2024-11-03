TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 40,389.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,065 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in General Dynamics by 2,189.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 374,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,572,000 after acquiring an additional 357,861 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in General Dynamics by 879.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,148,000 after acquiring an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,216,599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,347,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,119,000 after acquiring an additional 262,164 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,707. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $238.31 and a one year high of $313.11.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Barclays increased their price target on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.