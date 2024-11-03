Truist Financial Boosts Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $92.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAS. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

Masco stock opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.53. Masco has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 4,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

