Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $169.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on H. HSBC cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $145.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,389,982.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

