Truist Financial Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,126.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.48% from the stock’s previous close.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,260.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,090.24.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $843.60 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $783.57 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,058.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,039.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

