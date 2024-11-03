Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.55.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $84.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.32. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,276,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,276,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total value of $731,002.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,090 shares in the company, valued at $17,678,687.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

