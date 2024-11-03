Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

TWLO stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.01, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.59.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,745.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,031,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Twilio by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

