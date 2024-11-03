Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 266.02% and a negative net margin of 121.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ RARE opened at $50.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RARE. Barclays dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on RARE

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $393,853.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,556 shares of company stock worth $2,519,367. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.