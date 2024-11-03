Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 266.02% and a negative net margin of 121.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance
NASDAQ RARE opened at $50.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on RARE
Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $393,853.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,556 shares of company stock worth $2,519,367. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.