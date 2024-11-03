Umee (UMEE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $69,092.52

Umee (UMEE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Umee has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Umee token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Umee has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $69,092.52 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,118.54 or 0.99705824 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,983.02 or 0.99507467 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Umee Token Profile
Umee was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 12,303,154,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Umee is www.ux.xyz. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official Twitter account is @ux_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Umee
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Umee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.